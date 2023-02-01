Youth urged to embrace culture of volunteerism 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb 01, GNA – Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has urged the youth to embrace volunteerism as a way of contributing to national development.

He said volunteerism would develop in them the sense of responsibility, patriotism and service to humanity, especially the underprivileged in society.

He was speaking at an appreciation ceremony organised by the NYA in Tamale for some 25 young people, who were recruited to serve in various organisations on voluntary basis.

The young people earlier underwent a two-month intensive training to build their capacity and experience for the job market as well as enhance their career choices.

They were awarded certificates of appreciation by the NYA for their service to the country.

Mr Sulemana emphasised that volunteerism exposed the youth to skills and experience acquisition, adding “It prepares you for job opportunities and enhances your competence in the field of work.”

Mr Malik Tehisuma Ibrahim, Kumbungu District Director of NYA, admonished the youth not to be in a hurry to receive their rewards for volunteering, saying “The reward for service may not come to you immediately but it will surely pay back in a hundred fold.”

He called on them to be ambassadors of volunteerism in their communities to attract other young people to serve the country.

Some of the youth commended the NYA for the initiative and called for more stakeholder engagement on young people and volunteerism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

