Young people equipped to contribute to the creative Arts Sector 

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – A Creative MasterClass training to equip some selected young people with specific skills in various subjects within the Creative Arts Sector has opened in Accra.

The MasterClass is aimed at reducing youth unemployment by empowering and equipping young people to start their own businesses.

Documenta Audioviz Limited (DAV), a creative communications organisation with support from the KGL Foundation, is providing the Creative Masterclass for Youth Empowerment Project.

Ms. Worlase Fiadzigbey, Director of DAV, told the Ghana News Agency that the MasterClass was a three-day intensive training course for young

persons aged 18 to 25 years, who have a background in the video production and image making industry.

She said ultimately, the best beneficiaries would be selected to participate in producing music videos for an upcoming artist, which they could add to their portfolio of work for further training or to seek employment.

She said there was a screening process, where a lot of young people applied, but through a competitive process, only 15 participants were selected for the first batch.

The 15 beneficiaries will be trained broadly in the areas of photography, Digital Video Camera Techniques, lighting techniques, set design and location selection, concept creation, make-up and costumes, and props selection.

She said the training would focus primarily on the expanding the music industry in Ghana.

According to a UNESCO report published in 2021, “Globally, Culture and Creative Industries are estimated to generate about US$2.5 trillion annually (3 per cent of global GDP) and to employ 30 million people worldwide.”

However, Africa and the Middle East represent only about 3 per cent (US$58 billion) of this global trade.

Considering the dynamism and global cultural influence of Africa’s creative sectors, this constitutes a major untapped opportunity for African countries seeking to diversify their economies.

“The Masterclass is a great opportunity for persons seeking to develop their skill set in the industry,” she added.

She said young women were particularly encouraged to apply for subsequent training slots to be open in March.

Ms lvy Gbeze, a participant and a photographer, commended the organisers for the programme, which sought to enhance their capacity and improve their skills.

She said her desire was to improve her skill in photography and videography, but enrolling in a formal institution was expensive, so the MasterClass came in handy.

She said even though some of the things being taught were the same in photography, others were new to her, especially the introduction of the videography aspect.

“Storytelling in photography is different from video storytelling and l am happy to be part of the MasterClass,” she added.

Mr Daniel Clifford Essien, a facilitator, urged the participants to endeavour to collaborate with each other to promote their businesses and contribute to the development of the industry.

He said that during the training, facilitators would want to open the minds of the participants to enable them to think outside the box.

He said there was a great improvement in the way music videos were produced compared to how it was done in the 80s and 90s.

The Facilitator said the industry was improving looking at the level of investments.

