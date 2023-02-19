“You have contributed positively to humanity” – Boxing Prodigy Awinongya Jr on Atsu

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Young US-based Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Awinongya Jr. says Christian Atsu’s legacy both on and off the field have inspired young athletes like him.

The demise of Christian Atsu has caused despair and anguish in the sporting fraternity after his body was found under rubble, 12 days after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

According to the boxing prodigy, he had always hoped that Atsu would survive the devastating earthquake, but things didn’t turn out as he hoped.

“It is very sad to lose such a national asset who is an inspiration for young athletes considering his warmth for humanity.

“I pray he rests well in the bosom of the Almighty God, and he will forever remain in our hearts considering his positive impact on humanity,” Awinongya Jr wrote on Instagram.

Awionongya, who has won 15 national junior titles in the United States, further stated that he had followed the exploits of Atsu during his playing and always remained an inspiration for him.

The body of Atsu, who died at the age of 31, has been transported to Ghana, where his final funeral rites will be held in his hometown.

GNA

