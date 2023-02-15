Traders undertake clean-up exercise at Nana Bosoma Central market 

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Feb 15, GNA – Buying and selling came to a halt for hours at the Nana Bosoma Market in the Sunyani Municipality on Wednesday when the traders embarked on a massive clean-up exercise to rid the central market of filth.

The Sunyani Traditional Council spearheaded the clean-up exercise, as Nana Akosuah Duah Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani Traditional Area, joined the hundreds of traders to desilt choked gutters, picked plastic waste and swept dirty surroundings.

In an interview with the media, Nana Brayie II appealed to corporate institutions within the traditional council to help make Sunyani clean and assist.

She said the council intended to repeat the clean-up exercise on the first Saturday of every month and appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to support the exercise with funds.

“All shops would be closed while vehicles would not be allowed within the Sunyani Township on the clean-up days until the exercise ends around 1000 hours”, she said, saying only vehicles which attended to emergencies would be allowed to operate.

Food vendors would however be allowed to operate, she added warning that any driver who breached the order would be sanctioned.

Some of the traders who spoke to the GNA commended the traditional council for the exercise, which would help keep the Sunyani Township clean and avert the possible outbreak of communicable diseases.

Others also called on the council to increase awareness for the people to participate.

