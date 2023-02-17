The Bulgarian naval research vessel dropped anchor off the coast of the Bulgarian Antarctic base

Livingston Island, Antartica, Feb 17 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) within the 31st Bulgarian Antarctic expedition dropped anchor at Livingston Island this week.

The ship arrived on schedule and in good weather conditions at 18:44 hrs local time (23:44 hrs Bulgarian time) on February 13.

Livingston Island is where the Bulgarian Antarctic base is located.

Logistics experts were the first group of crew members of the RSV 421 to set foot on the shore. Some of the supplies intended for the base began to be unloaded using the ship’s NIK 421 crane and Zodiac boats.

RSV 421’s Zodiac boat was welcomed by a group of curious penguins. They molt at this time of the year – and penguins lose all their feathers at once.

The group from the ship, including researchers and journalists, tried to keep a respectable distance because during their molt penguins are less active and don’t swim.

During the unloading operation, RSV 421 stocked the St. Kliment Ohridski Bulgarian Antarctic base with fuel, food and other supplies, but also supported the neighboring Spanish base Juan Carlos I. As Antarctic traditions of cooperation dictate, on February 13 and 14 the crew of Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii, Bulgarian and Spanish polar explorers worked side by side to help each other with transfer to the coast.

Bulgarian-Spanish friendship in Antarctica, which dates back more than 30 years, does not end here within the current expedition to the Ice Continent. RSV 421 has taken on board a Spanish researcher from the Juan Carlos I base and transferred him to the neighbouring island of Deception on the morning of February 15. Another Spanish polar base, Gabriel de Castilla, is located on Deception, where the RSV 421 unloaded the provisions and construction materials it is carrying from Cartagena (Spain).

Lieutenant Commander Radko Muevski told BTA that the ship had unloaded on schedule 16 tonnes of concrete, 10 tonnes of food products, and 5 tonnes of various supplies and equipment for the Spanish base, loaded on RSV 421 back in Cartagena. Supplies will also be unloaded at Spain’s Juan Carlos I Base on Livingston Island.

From Deception Island, the Bulgarian vessels took a group of Spanish scientists who she will transport to Juan Carlos I base and the neighbouring island of King George. Later, the ship will transport to King George Island a second group of Spanish scientists from Juan Carlos I base as well as the group of Bulgarian journalists staying at the Bulgarian Antarctic base since February 14. From King George, they will catch a flight to Chile and then head to their homes in Europe.

