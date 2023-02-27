Tesla’s 10,000 workers producing 4,000 e-cars at factory near Berlin

Potsdam, Feb. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Electric car manufacturer Tesla tweeted on Monday that it now employs 10,000 workers at its plant near Berlin who now churn out 4,000 vehicles a week.

That means Tesla’s facility at Grünheide could produce around 200,000 units a year. The company eventually wants to produce 500,000 annually at the plant.

The 10,000 employee figure, which came in response to a question from dpa, is a jump from the 7,000 seen in October but is still lower than the 12,000 workforce Tesla has targeted for the plant’s first phase.

The company has not said when it hopes to reach the 12,000 employee figure. The Grünheide plant, Tesla’s only manufacturing site in Europe, opened in March.

GNA

