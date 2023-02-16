Study UK campaign launches GREAT Scholarships 2023

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The Study UK campaign, delivered by the British Council in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, has announced the launch of the GREAT Scholarships 2023.

The GREAT Scholarships offer students from Ghana the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2023.

Thirteen universities have partnered with the British Council and the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign to offer thirteen scholarships as part of the programme.

These universities are Keele University, Bangor University, Ulster University, University of Bolton and University of East Anglia.

Others are University of Derby, University of St Andrews, University of Essex, University of Sussex, University of Westminster, University of York, University of Kent and University of Hull.

The GREAT Scholarships aim to widen access to UK education in Ghana and celebrates the diverse range of institutions in the UK that offer a vast number of courses for students to choose from.

With over 2,000 of Ghanaian students choosing to study in the UK each year, the GREAT Scholarships aim to build on the strong links between the UK and Ghana and continue to welcome all Ghanaian students to the UK.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2023-24 academic year.

Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and must satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.

For more information about the GREAT Scholarships, please visit: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships-funding/great-scholarships or contact: [email protected]

GNA

