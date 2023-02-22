Sofia Airport Processed 500,000-Plus Passengers in January

Sofia, Feb 22 (BTA/GNA) – A total of 516,865 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in the first month of 2023, the Airport said. This is an increase compared to the previous two years, but the passenger flow is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Domestic passengers in January were 13,636, down more than 26%. There was also a 9% decrease in passengers on charter flights compared to 2019. One reason was the lack of snow in January, when the main passenger flow is to Bulgaria’s winter resorts, the Airport said.

The best results were seen in international scheduled flights, with 477,711 passengers.

Aircraft take-offs and landings at Sofia Airport in the first month of the year reached 4,464, down more than 4% from pre-pandemic figures.

The volume of freight and mail processed in January was down 3% on 2019 at 1,627 tonnes.

Sofia Airport handled more than 6 million passengers throughout 2022, which is a significant increase from 2021, but down more than 1 million passengers from 2019.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

