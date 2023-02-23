Russian football clubs remain suspended after court deadline missed

Geneva, Feb 23, (dpa/GNA) – Russian football teams remain suspended from European and international competitions, because they missed the deadline for an appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

Switzerland’s Federal Tribunal said on Thursday, that Russia’s appeal arrived on February 10, while it should have been submitted by January 13.

Europe’s UEFA and the world governing body FIFA, suspended Russian clubs shortly after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Russia appealed at CAS which upheld the UEFA and FIFA suspensions in November.

CAS rulings can only be appealed at the Federal Tribunal, which said it would not deal with the case because the deadline was not met.

GNA

