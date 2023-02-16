Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure 

Kiev, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) - The Russian military fired 36 missiles, including cruise missiles, at Ukraine overnight as it continued to target critical infrastructure in the country.

“Unfortunately, there are hits in the north, west and in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions,” the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on the Telegram news channel.

He said the Russian military had started using dummy missiles to mislead Ukraine’s increasingly sophisticated air defences. The Ukrainian army command said about 16 of the missiles had been intercepted.

According to the authorities, a 79-year-old woman was killed in Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a missile strike. Eight people were injured.

Damage was reported to 50 homes and one industrial plant.

In the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, three missiles hit what was describe as a critical infrastructure facility. Other hits were reported near Kremenchuk and Kropyvnytsky in the central Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad.

The secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, Olexiy Danilov, voiced concerns about an increase in attacks next week. On Thursday, Russia celebrates the so-called “Defender of the Fatherland Day”; Friday marks the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Since October, the Russian military has been using massive missile strikes against the Ukrainian infrastructure, especially its power supply.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

