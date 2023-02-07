Real Madrid arrives in Morocco ahead of crucial game against Al Ahly of Egypt

From William Dodzi Ezah

Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 7, GNA – European football powerhouse, Real Madrid, arrived in Morocco to compete in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, being hosted by the North African country.

Madid, under the supervision of Head Coach Carlo Ancelloti, touched in Casablanca with a 22-member squad, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Eder Militao, Thibalt Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Lucas Valquez missing from the squad.

They would take on Al Ahly of Egypt in the semi-finals of the competition, at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Ahly, who reached this stage by beating Auckland City (New Zealand) and Seattle Sounders from the United States of America (USA) would be seeking another victory over the European giants to make a way into the finals of the competition.

The FIFA Club World Cup is designed by FIFA for continental club champions across the world.

GNA

