At least 23 dead in violent clashes over cattle theft in South Sudan

Juba, Apr. 30, (dpa/GNA) – At least 23 people were killed and 44 were injured in violent clashes between different ethnic groups over cattle theft in South Sudan, a local official said on Tuesday.

Heavily armed cattle thieves attacked a village in the state of Eastern Equatoria, a local administration spokesman said. Hundreds of cattle were stolen during the raid. Seven children and five women were also abducted during the attack.

Members of the Murle ethnic group were armed with machine guns and other rapid-fire weapons, he said.

The latest incident comes after other, deadly attacks relating to cattle theft in South Sudan.

Several ethnic groups in South Sudan breed cattle, with the farming not only key for economic reasons and critical to prosperity, but also deeply embedded in their culture.

GNA

