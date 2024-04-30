Christians urged to pray for peaceful elections – Diocesan Bishop

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, April 30, GNA – The Right Reverend Kwaku Effah, the Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has entreated Christians to constantly pray for the peace of the nation towards the 2024 general election.

He urged Christians not to be complacent but constantly pray for the peace of the nation and seek for the face of God before, during and after the polls to sustain the peace of the nation.

The Diocesan Bishop urged the public to vote to elect truthful people to govern the nation in love and not to be enticed by monetary and selfless interests.

Rt. Rev. Effah was speaking at the 45th Annual Diocesan Synod of the Methodist Church of Ghana Sunyani Diocese in Sunyani.

The programme, aimed at assessing the performance of the church and considering the way forward, was on the theme: “Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity.”

Rt. Rev. Effah urged pastors not to use the pulpit to propagate the political philosophies and agendas of individuals or any political groupings but to preach a message of non-violence to pave the way for peace and socioeconomic development.

The country needs credible and committed people to work for the good of the citizenry, he said, and reminded Ghanaians that the forthcoming election would not be the last and urged the citizenry to freely exercise their democratic rights, as they had done since 1992, without any violence.

He appealed to the public to uphold their political right and cast their vote devoid of hatred and bitterness, being aware of their common heritage and destiny, and create a peaceful and safer society to resist the temptation and dangers of inflammatory speeches.

Rt. Rev. Effah called on the media to provide a level playing ground for all politicians and political parties by sticking to the ethics of the journalism profession to ensure the peace and security of the nation without any act of provocation.

He urged the Electoral Commission to conduct free and fair elections to ensure that no politician was given preferential treatment at the expense of the other.

Rt. Rev. Effah asked the National Commission for Civic Education to intensify public education to make Ghanaians aware of their electoral and civic responsibilities.

The security agencies, particularly the Police Service, have a crucial role to play to maintain law and order in this year’s impending election, he added.

In attendance were Mr Kwadwo Adjei Darko, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Collins Offinam –Takyi, Tano South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Madam Justina Awo Banahene, Bono Regional Minister.

