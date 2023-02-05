Political opponents are not enemies – Rev Antwi Boasiako 

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Kumasi, Feb. 5, GNA – The Reverend Kofi Antwi Boasiako, Santasi District Pastor, Church of Pentecost, has reminded Ghanaians to tread cautiously as the elections drew closer.

He said the nation needed peace and unity to bring progress, development and total transformation to its people.

“As we go about our election campaign, we should not see our political opponents as enemies and be enraged by trivialities, which could disturb the peace of the land,” he admonished.

Rev. Antwi Boasiako gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a three-day prayer conference held at Adum in Kumasi.

The retreat, on the theme: “Break out and Take Charge – (Micah 2:13/Genesis 38:29-30)” was organised by the Triumphant Business Prayer Conference (TBPC), a non-denominational Christian organisation.

It primarily aimed at bringing God into the businesses of Christians, to make a positive impact.

Rev. Antwi Boasiako, also the Chaplain of the TBPC, said Christian businessmen and women needed to disentangle themselves from any hindrance to their career, to ensure elevation and progress.

“It is our hope that participants would witness practical testimonies at the end of the retreat, to the glory of God.”

GNA

