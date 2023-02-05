Let’s protect water bodies from pollution – Okyeame Annor 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dodo-Fie (O/R), Feb. 5, GNA-Okyeame Paul Kofie Annor, Chief Linguist to the Paramount Chief for Dodo Traditional Area, Dasebre Oduro Guranim, has advised the residents of the area to help protect and safeguard water bodies from pollution,

He said there was the need to protect the nation’s environment, especially water bodies since water was a finite resource and could be exhausted.

According to him, the relevance of that precious resource could not be overemphasised, but unfortunately, it had not received the needed attention it deserved.

Okyeame Annor disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), when the GNA visited the Momota River side, source of water for the residents of Dodo-Fie in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, to acquaint itself with the resource.

He said the river served as source of water for their ancestors, who migrated from Ashanti Kuntanse to settle there; adding the river had since been preserved for use.

Okyeame Annor said although they had three boreholes in town, they continued to fetch from the river for washing, but “we don’t drink it.”

He said, “it is a taboo to use footwear to the river site and that “the god’s forbid footwear from entering there.”

The Linguist said they would continue to protect the river from contamination because it was critical to their survival.

Miss Deborah Acheampong, a Nurse in-charge of Dodo-Fie CHPS Compound told GNA they sensitised the residents to avoid using the water for drinking purposes as it was unsafe.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

