Parliament to launch 30th anniversary on Wednesday, Feb 22  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 21, GNA – Parliament will on Wednesday, February 22, launch its 30th Anniversary celebration of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic.

The launch, which would see a year-long celebration, marked with various activities, is scheduled to take place on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

A statement signed by Madam Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, said the theme for the celebration is: “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus far.”

“Since the turn of the Fourth Republic, Parliament has passed over 1000 Bills into law. These include the Right to Information Act, the National Identification Authority Act, the Interpretation Act, the Food and Drugs Act and the Domestic Violence Act, among many other significant Bills,” it said.

The statement said there had been a marginal increase in the number of female Members of Parliament (MP) from 16 in 1993 to 40 in 2021.

“The number of female MPs has been relatively low over the past thirty years and has represented less than 20 per cent of the membership of the House since 1993.”

“This, notwithstanding, there has been a marginal increase in the number of female MPs from 16 in 1993 to 40 in 2021,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

