Pakistan demands Kabul’s help with resurgent militants after attacks 

Islamabad, Feb. 22, (dpa/GNA) – The Afghan Taliban must take “vigorous and decisive” action against militants behind recent attacks in Pakistan, Islamabad demanded on Wednesday, saying they come from bases in Afghanistan.

A Pakistani security delegation visited Kabul for some “rough talking” with the Afghan Taliban leaders after a new spate of terrorism hit the country’s major cities in recent weeks, intelligence officials told dpa.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif led the delegation and the country’s spy chief was also part of the team that met with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The visit comes after the Pakistani Taliban, a group different from their Afghan counterparts, claimed the killing of more than 80 police officers in the north-western city of Peshawar.

The deadly suicide bombing was followed by an attack on a police headquarters in the southern city of Karachi last week.

Officials in Islamabad said the Pakistani Taliban are operating from their hideouts in the border region of Afghanistan.

“That’s what we told them (Afghan Taliban). We expect them to take action. Our message was clear and tough,” an official told dpa, seeking anonymity.

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said no armed group was operating from its soil.

“We remind them they owe it to the world to control militants attacking other countries,” another Pakistani official said.

A major border crossing between the neighbours remains closed after armed clashes.

GNA

