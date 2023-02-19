Olesen cruises to four-shot victory at Thailand Classic

Berlin, Feb. 19, (STATS Perform/dpa/GNA) - Thorbjorn Olesen won his second DP World Title in the space of a year after carding a bogey-free 66 final round at the Thailand Classic on Sunday.

Olesen, whose victory at the British Masters in May 2022 had ended a four-year wait for a win, won by a comfortable four strokes having taken a two-shot lead into the final day.

The 33-year-old finished at 24 under for the tournament as he collected the seventh DP World Tour title of his career.

Olesen, who will move back into the top 100 next week, has gone on to win six tournaments on the Tour when holding a 54-hole lead.

“It’s very special. Obviously the British Masters win was incredible, with my family, and it had been a long time since I won the last time,” said the Dane after claiming his first title in Asia.

“But equally this one, all the hard work and all the sacrifice from my wife. It’s really nice.

“It felt really good, felt steady, I felt like I was in control and I just enjoyed playing golf.”

Olesen’s compatriot Oliver Hundeboll, meanwhile, played the shot of the round as he sunk a hole-in-one on the 13th.

Alexander Knappe carded a brilliant 67 after seven birdies from his final nine holes, with the German finishing T3 along with Joost Luiten, two shots back from second-place Yannik Paul.

