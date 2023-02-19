Athletics Euros to go ahead in Istanbul despite quake — official

Dortmund, Feb. 19, (dpa/GNA) - The European indoor athletics championships are set to take place as planned next month in Istanbul, despite the devastating earthquake in other parts of Turkey, according to German federation president Jürgen Kessing.

“The European federation is in constant contact with the organizers. They are absolutely determined to stage the Euros which are to provide some positive news after the terrible events,” Kessing said at the weekend’s German indoor championships.

Kessing is a member of the council of the European governing body EA.

The Istanbul championships are scheduled for March 2-5.

The earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. More than 40,000 people have in Turkey alone, and many thousands more in Syria.

GNA

