Accra, Feb 8, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority has given 43 Oil Marketing Companies up to February 22, 2023 to settle their indebtedness to Primary Distribution Margin Fund or face legal action.

Their failure to will also lead to the publication of names of their Directors and total amount owed.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs Directorate of NPA said the 43 Companies would also face all regulatory laws.

GNA

