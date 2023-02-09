Narcotics Control Commission destroys 50,000kg of cannabis 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb 09, GNA – The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed 50,000kg of cannabis, which it seized between 2021 and 2023 mainly from the Volta and Eastern Regions.

The destruction of the seized drugs was done on February 08, 2023, instead of on June 26, which is the World’s Drugs Day, due to the “enormous” quantity of the drugs seized, estimated at GH₵50 million.

The destruction exercise was done at Bundase Military Camp in the Ningo-Prampram District.

Mr Francis Opoku-Amoah, Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations, NACOC, said, “When you look at Act 1019 Section 39 to 42 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, it talks about the fact that cannabis is illegal, and therefore, people who engage in it, whether cultivating or using it is illegal, and therefore it remains illegal.”

He added that, “The Section 43 which was going to permit people to cultivate cannabis with 0.3 percent was dragged down by the Supreme Court, and we are hopeful that there is going to be a review, and once the review is done and there is any change, we will act accordingly as it says.”

Mr Opoku-Amoah said the cultivation of cannabis was illegal, but people were still cultivating and using it.

He said the Commission was working on setting up a rehabilitation fund to build rehabilitation centres for people who abused the drug and mentally unstable.

He advised the populace to abstain from illegal drugs because such offences were punishable by the law.

GNA

