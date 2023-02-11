Miss Juliet Ama Anaglo adjudged 2022 best performing health Worker

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Feb. 11, GNA-Miss Juliet Ama Anaglo, a Principal Physician assistance at Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre has been adjudged as the overall 2022 best performing health worker in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The health review event,Dalso recognised some health facilities within the Keta Municipality for their sterling performances over the period under review.

Dr Emmanuel Kona, the Municipal Director of Health for Keta who gave the leadership excellence award to Miss Anaglo, commended her for her outstanding performance.

He urged other health workers to go the extra mile for effective and efficient health service delivery in the area.

Miss Anaglo, a caretaker at Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre, expressed excitement over the award and thanked the organisers for the recognition.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) there had been challenges on the field of work in her area, but they were able to bring some under control.

“One of our main problem here is the bad and dusty nature of the road. Anytime vehicles move, our rooms become dusty since we are closer to the road,” she explained.

Other challenges facing the health centre according to Miss Anaglo, include inadequate hospital beds, lack of computers for Data keeping, and others.

Miss Anaglo further expressed appreciation to Mr Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpe, Member of Parliament for Keta, Mr Emmanuel Gemega, Municipal Chief Executive, and the assembly member for the area and other philanthropists for their continuous help to the facility.

She also appealed to the government and others to help solve other challenges facing the health centre.

The Health Centre, which emerged as the best health centre for 2022, has 32 health staff working at various Departments.

Abor Sacred Hearts Hospital was recognised as the best hospital of the Municipality, whilst Aborlove CHPS Zone won the best CHPS zone category.

They all received plaques and citations.

GNA

