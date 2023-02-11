Cargo truck plunges off ferry at Checki section of River Oti

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Feb. 11, GNA-A cargo truck loaded with cassava turned on the side, spilling majority of its contents when the driver tried to get onto the ferry but lost control of the vehicle onshore at Checki section of the riverbank.

The truck with the registration number GS 1614-14 was enroute to the Dambai overbank of the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, when the sad incident happened.

The truck had to be towed.

G/Sqt Zakari Asharift, of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), of the Krachi East Command confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the incident did not record any casualty or injuries.

The GNA, in an interview with some drivers and travellers, called on the government and the Volta Lake authorities to bring back the contractor working on the landing site to complete the project.

The GNA checks on the landing site revealed that the contract was awarded by the government in 2018 and work has been stalled since then.

