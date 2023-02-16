Hack attack suspected as German airport websites go down

Berlin, Feb 16, (dpa/GNA) – The websites of a number of German airports went down on Thursday, in a suspected distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Nuremberg Airport in Bavaria said it suspected that the websites had been attacked by hackers.

The airports of Dusseldorf and Dortmund in North Rhine Westphalia to the north were also hit for a time, with IT staff looking for the reason.

The website of Erfurt-Weimar airport in Thuringia was shut down, with its internet provider checking whether an attack by hackers was to blame.

There are no reported effects on air traffic.

Lufthansa’s computer systems went down at its main hub at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday, after construction workers damaged a key cable. Thousands of passengers were affected.

GNA

