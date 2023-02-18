Ghana football has lost one of its finest ambassadors – President Akufo-Addo on Christian Atsu’s demise

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, who has passed on.

The 31-year-old former Chelsea player was confirmed dead after his body was found under rubble, 12 days after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



President Akufo-Addo, in a social media post, bemoaned the passing of Atsu, whom he described as one of the finest Ghanaian football ambassadors.

” The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away’… Job 1: 21

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children, and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death.

“Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed.

“May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen! ,” President Akufo-Addo wrote on social media.

Atsu had an illustrious club career, having featured for Chelsea, Newcastle, Al-Raed, Vitesse Rio Ave, Malaga, and Porto, with his last team being Hatayspor.

He made 65 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.

GNA

