Football fans in Cape Coast lament over Atsu’s demise

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Feb 18, GNA – The devastating news of the demise of Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu has thrown many football lovers in Cape Coast into a state of shock and grief.

The former Crystal Palace and Chelsea winger died aged 31 following the February 6 fatal earthquake in Türkiye where he played for Hatayspor.

The remains of Atsu were recovered from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, bringing to an abrupt end 12 days of prayers and high hopes of finding him alive.

Reacting to the news of his demise, some residents said they were disappointed and in shock and would take a while for them to recover.

Ms Joana Arhin Koomson, a fan, said she started following Atsu around 2010 and grew fond of him for his humanitarian works.

She said even though there was a slim chance of his survival, she was hopeful that Atsu would be found safe because of his good works.

“In fact, his death has really been a great loss to the family, his team and especially those who depend on him and the country at large.

“I am really heartbroken but I know he is in a safe place now. His legacy will live forever ” she said.

Mr Collins Kwabena Nsiah revealed how his heart had been heavy since the news broke and his eyes filled with tears seeing the avalanche of tributes pouring from all quarters of the world.

“I was still expecting and hoping that he could be found alive, only to wake up today to the sad news.

“I wept when I saw the English Premier League games honouring him this afternoon. It’s a big blow to Ghana and the whole world,” he said.

Seven-year-old Jorinda Ewurama Ampa-Korsah who has been weeping since morning, told the GNA Atsu was now an angel.

“He was already an angel on earth because he was always helping people.

“I am sad but I will pray to God to give him big white wings so that he can always fly around and help people,” she said.

Mr Eric Annan, a banker, recounting Atsu’s philanthropy outside football, said he was devastated.

“He was the breadwinner of his family and had many dependants and so for him to die at this early age in such a painful manner, it is heart breaking,” he said.

He recalled how his influence in the Black Stars propelled the team forward in crucial tournaments, saying “this is a great loss indeed”.

Christian Atsu had earlier been reported found and responding to treatment at a hospital but later turned out to be a mistaken identity.

Born on January 10, 1992, Atsu made 65 appearances for Ghana and scored nine goals.

GNA

