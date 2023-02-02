Fire sweeps through more than 15 shops, houses at Tema Community Two 

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, Feb. 02, GNA – Some residents and traders at Tema Community Two, near the mosque close to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust Flats (SSNIT) are counting the cost of an inferno which swept through over 15 structures and shops last night, February 1, 2023.

The fire outbreak, which started around 18:30 hours on Wednesday consumed several shops.

Seven shops were described as totally burnt. The shops included two drinking spots, one electrical repair shop, one bicycle repairing shop, one pen for livestock, and two places of abode.

Mr Joseph Kojo Anderson a shop owner in an interview at the scene, told the Ghana News Agency that the fire started in one of the drinking spots where a lady was alleged to be cooking on a gas cylinder.

He said they suddenly heard an explosive sound and rushed inside, only to see the whole place on fire, which later spread quickly to other shops.

He could not tell if the explosion came from the gas cylinder or an electric wire.

Mr. Joseph Monney, a drinking spot operator who was also affected, told the GNA that: “I was sleeping when I had a called that my shop was on fire. I rushed there to see that all my goods had totally been destroyed by the fire.

“My livestock shop also been burnt by the fire with all the livestock inside.”

Another victim, Mr. Abubakari Mumin, also told the GNA that his house had been totally burnt down.

“My house was burnt down, and I was not able to retrieve a dress to wear as I am speaking to you, the only thing I have is the dress and the slippers I’m wearing.”

Mr Emmanuel Aniwah, Chief Executive Officer of Health Reform Herbal Clinic, told the GNA that all the glass windows and doors at the clinic got smashed as a result of the explosion and the heat that emanated from it.

The residents, however, commended the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for the quick response to the distress call.

They said: “When we called them, they came early with three fire tenders filled with water and started working immediately.”

The GNFS Tema Divisional Officer Grade III Fiifi Oppong, told the GNA, at the scene said that the cause of the fire could be immediately ascertained but “investigations would commence” soon.

DOIII Oppong advised residents to desist from illegal electrical connection and even, if necessary, they should consult a certified electrician.

