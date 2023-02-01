FIFA CWC: Ruthless Al Ahly cruise past Auckland City into second round

By Simon Asare

Tangier (Morocco), Feb. 1, GNA – African football club giants Al Ahly of Egypt cruised past Auckland City from New Zealand in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

Goals from Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Sherif, and Percy Tau ensured an emphatic victory for the Egyptian giants, who would now face the Concacaf Champions Seattle Sounders on February 4, 2023.

Al Ahly were far superior in the first quarter, creating several good chances but failing to test Auckland City goalkeeper Conor Tracey.

The Oceania Football Confederation champions found their rhythm halfway through the first half, causing some problems for the Al Ahly defense.

But Al Ahly, who garnered massive support from the huge Moroccan fan base at the fully packed stadium, finished the half on a strong note as El Shahat powered in a ferocious hit past goalkeeper Conor Tracey in first half added time.

Following the restart, the Egyptians dominated possession and looked the more dangerous team in the attacking third.

Al Ahly striker Mohamed Sherif took advantage of some sloppy defending and put the ball past the helpless Auckland City goalkeeper Tracey to give them a deserved lead.

That goal from Sherif shattered any hope of an Auckland City comeback, and indeed, the New Zealand side did struggle to break the strong defence of the Egyptian side.

Substitute Percy Tau made it three for Al Ahly with four minutes to go after finishing a brilliant team move.

Things got worse for Auckland City when Adam Mitchell was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity in second-half added time with the score remaining 3-0 after regulation time.

Al-Ahly are in this competition by virtue of being CAF Champions League runners-up (2021/22) with reigning Champions Wydad AC being the hosts.

