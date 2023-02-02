Employment Minister now in-charge of pensions 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 02, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, as the Minister in charge of Pensions.

The appointment, which took effect from Monday, January 30, 2023, was in accordance with section 211 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (ACT 766).

This mandates the Minister to steer the affairs of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

Mr Baffour Awuah made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Wednesday, February 1.

The new ministerial portfolio comes after the Minority cautioned that any new ministerial appointment would not be tolerated as the country embarked on a domestic debt restructuring programme to revive the ailing economy.

PAC commenced sittings on Monday, January 16, to examine the Auditor General’s Report on public accounts of the Government for the year 2020 and also scrutinise the accounts of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies per the recommendations of the Report.

The accounts of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions would also be considered.

GNA

