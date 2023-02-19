Christian Atsu’s manager pens down an emotional goodbye message  

Accra, Feb.19, GNA – Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, Manager of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam has sent an emotional goodbye message to his player who died following February 6 tragic earthquake incident in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was trapped under rubble for 12 days after which he was found dead on Saturday, February 18.

According to the Football Administrator, it had been a difficult moment for him since the incident occurred on February 6, 2023, and also heard his player had passed away yesterday.

The manager recalled the promises and conversations he had with Christian Atsu when he had the opportunity to fly to the Portuguese side, FC Porto for his trial on January 20, 2010.

“ You sent me this message, ‘Thanks Mr. Yartey, I appreciate you, I told Isaac my brother that I dreamt that you were the only person who can help me, as I travel for trials, I want to tell you that I will not return, I will succeed, I will play football to the highest level, the world will hear of me, I will make you proud’, he said.”

The owner of Cheetah FC expressed his gratitude to the former Black Stars player for his humanitarian works and was proud of Atsu for keeping to his word as a prominent personality in the world football fraternity.

“ You have successfully achieved the works the Almighty wanted you to come and accomplish on this earth. May he at of his grace have mercy on your beautiful soul son, amen”.

Atsu, known as Ghana’s Messi for his splendid skills sent Ghana to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. He was later named the best player of that tournament and also the MVP in the 2017 AFCON.

Also, he won the goal of the tournament in the 2015 AFCON and made the team of the tournament in that same year.

At the club level, the 31-year-old won the Vitesse Player of the Year in the 2013/2014 league season, the Primeira Liga winner, and the EFL Championship winner in the 2016/2017 season.

The former Newcastle player will be remembered for his achievements and exploits in world football.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

