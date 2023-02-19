Atsu’s demise has left a scar in our hearts – Sunyani fans share memories  

By Dennis Peprah/Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Feb. 19, GNA – Football fanatics in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, said the sudden demise of the Ghanaian-Hatayspor international, Christian Atsu, have left a memorable scar in their hearts, describing him as a kingpin of the national team, the Black Stars.

The Hatayspor winger’s lifeless body was discovered in rubble on Saturday, February 18, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports in Sunyani, the football enthusiasts said they were still in shock and downhearted, and expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the national playing body.

They said Atsu really served his nation, uplifted the flag of Ghana, and paid his dues in both national and international football.

Samuel Osei Owusu, a sports commentator, said: “Atsu‘s several appearances in the Black Stars is an indication that he has true love for the nation”.

Though he described the winger’s death as untimely, he added: “Atsu died a hero, ready to sacrifice everything for his compatriots”.

Mr Eric Asamoah, a trader, said: “I am very sad because his death was very painful”.

“All these while I have been praying for Atsu to be found alive, but it’s unfortunate this has happened. It’s really sad,” he added.

Another football fan, John Appiah, said: “I will just tell the bereaved families and the entire Ghanaian community to have comfort in God. In fact Atsu fulfilled his football ministry and his maker has called him to glory”.

Precious Semevoh, a sports Journalist, said the death of the winger remained a big blow to the football fraternity.

“I have known him for years and watching him play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium made me love football. He looks quiet, calm and always carried a smile. I still can’t believe Atsu is gone so soon”, he stated.

Rosemary Addo, a trader, said though she was not a football fan, Atsu’s death came to her as a surprise.

“I heard he was a good a man, who does a lot of generosity, but death is inevitable and I believe God knows best,” she added.

Rebecca Afful, a student, described Astu’s death as ‘extremely’ painful, and expressed the hope that he would be given a befitting state burial to inspire other players to give their all to the nation.

GNA

