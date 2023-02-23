Chieftaincy Ministry condoles with Gonja Kingdom over loss of Overlord

Accra, Feb.23, GNA — Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has condoled with the Chiefs and people of the Gonja Kingdom on the death of the Overlord of Gonjas, Yagbonwura Professor Tuntunba Boresa I.

“On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and on my own behalf as Minister-designate for the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the people of Ghana, we commiserate with the entire Kingdom of Gonja on the death of their King, whose demise occurred on Saturday, 5th February 2023. Indeed, the state has lost a great leader and a warrior and an illustrious statesman,” a statement signed by Fati Lily Soale, Acting Chief Director, on behalf of the Minister designate, said.

It said as President of the Gonja Traditional Council and the Regional House of Chiefs in the Savannah Region, Yagbonwura Professor Tuntumba Boresa I ensured the overall development of the Region and actively participated in partnership with the Government to address issues pertinent to the region.

“His passing is therefore a big loss to all of us,” the statement added.

It said the period of Yagbonwura’s reign, saw peace, development and progress of his people.

The statement said he was part of the three eminent Chiefs who mediated on the Dagbon Chieftaincy conflict for 16 years and was credited with the peace and security enjoyed by the people of the Gonja land.

It said Yachonwura Professor Tuntunba Boresa I was also instrumental in the creation of the Savannah Region, contributing in no small way to the realisation of the agenda of Government to bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

The statement said the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs would continue to render its unwavering support to the Chief of Sonyo, who per custom will move into the Jakpa Palace at Damongo and act as Head of State and President of the Traditional Area, pending the enskinment of a new Overlord.

It assured the people of the Minister-Designate’s full commitment to the continuous development of Gonja land and the entire Savannal Region when approved as the Minister for chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

“My deepest sympathies to the family of the Late Yagbonwura and the chiefs and people of the Gonja Traditional Area. May Almighty Allah bless his soul and grant him a peaceful rest.

The late King was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March 2010,” the statement said.

GNA

