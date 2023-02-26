Chief of Staff breaks ground for construction of doctors’ bungalow for Ziavi

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ziavi (V/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has officially broken the ground for the construction of a residential accommodation for doctors in the Ziavi community of the Ho Municipality.

The project, a community-led initiative, expected to enhance the quality of care at the clinic, won the support of the top government official, who the people have adopted as a development leader.

The sod cutting was performed to mark this year’s edition of the Awazorli Festival, and the Chief of Staff, who was the guest of honour at the colourful durbar, commended the united resolve to promote the community’s image as a self-helping society.

She said quality accessible healthcare in the development of any society remained paramount to the Government’s “comprehensive strategy to achieve an equitable, sustainable” healthcare infrastructure in the country.

She said: “The Agenda 111, the Government’s ambitious healthcare expansion project, has become the biggest infrastructure ever, by any Government; the largest healthcare infrastructure investment.”

Madam Osei-Opare said the community’s initiative, thus, resonates with the vision, and that the project would be realised to complement Government’s efforts.

The Chief of Staff donated GH¢50,000 and assured the community of her continuous and unflinching support.

She had earlier provided a pickup truck.

At the durbar, she presented four laptops for the local Senior High School.

She had also supported the community to construct a classroom block.

“I would like to assure you of my sincerest commitment to completing whatever we have started in Ziavi,” the Chief of Staff stated.

The rotational Awazorli festival was instituted by the Ziavis and other groups of the Ewe race that shared a common migratory journey from the ancestral home of Glime in Nortsie, and these included the people of Botoku, Mepe, and Etordome.

Although now dwelling in separate domains in and outside the Region, a united front, established in 1980, birthed the annual celebration.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim, Paramount Chief of Ziavi said the festival, whose name translated into “war march,” served as a rallying point for common development among the sister communities.

He said with the festival as vehicle, member communities continued to benefit support for development projects and initiatives for educational, economic and social growth.

The people of Mepe got help with the development of their market, and the Awarzorli also gave a hand to the people of Etordome during their community centre project.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim said the Ziavi community would continue to honour the top official for her wholehearted dedication and would work together to realise the needed development.

Togbe Adzanye, Dutorfia of Ziavi Dzogbe, is supporting the Ziavi Health Project with GH¢40,000, and had earlier provided beds for the health centre.

Present at the celebration was Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive among other dignitaries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

