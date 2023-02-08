CHAG commends Catholic Health Service Trust     

By Benjamin Akoto

Techiman, (BE/R), Feb. 08, GNA – Dr Peter Yeboah, the Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of the Catholic Health Service Trusts Ghana, (CHSTG) to the growth of the nation’s health sector.

He said the role and relevance of the CHSTG had been exceptional and constituted about 60 percent of the entire health infrastructure and service output of the CHAG.

Dr Yeboah said this at the inauguration of the CHSTG held in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital.

The Ghana Catholics Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) approved National Catholics Health Services (NCHS) in 2022 as a corporate Trust with a new name CHSTG.

The Trust has the Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, the Catholic Bishop of the Ho Diocese as the Chairman of the Trustees, while Most Rev. Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, the Catholic Bishop Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Kumordji, the Catholic Bishop of Donkorkrom Vicariate and Dr (Mrs) Emily Boakye Yiadom and Mr Victor Gborglah as members.

Dr Yeboah asked the CHSTG to do more and explore innovative solutions to the persistent changes and challenges confronting mission hospitals, clinics, and health training institutions in the country.

“We must also navigate timelines, subsidiarity structures and congregations to build a coherent and integrated CHSTG, while fixing the conditions of service, ensuring cooperation in scaling up the best management and administrative practices of the Trust,” he stated.

Dr Yeboah said CHAG was ready to support and assist CHSTG to evolve through the necessary systems, and structures towards its successful operationalization, saying “institutional development is a process and journey that requires networking, cooperation, and collaboration.”

He asked the trustees to work collaboratively to promote the growth, development, and sustainability of Christian Health Services.

Nana Boakye Ameyaw II, Nifahene (right wing chief) of the Techiman Traditional Council commended the Catholic Church for its contribution towards the development of the nation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

