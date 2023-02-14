C.K. Tedam University introduces 24 new programmes 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Navrongo (U/E), Feb 14, GNA – The C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) has introduced 24 new demand driven programmes to help train result oriented students to solve societal problems and promote sustainable development.

The programmes ranged from Diploma to the Doctor of Philosophy accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, Vice Chancellor of the University, made the announcement at the 3rd matriculation ceremony of the school held at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The programmes include Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Sciences, Cyber and Information Security, Software Engineering Technology, Pharmaceutical Technology, Industrial Chemistry, Data Sciences and Information System.

The Vice-Chancellor said the new programmes would reposition the University in line with its mandate to become a global centre of excellence and practical training institution to help find solutions to societal problems through science and technology.

It would also help to serve its niche area and the immediate community as well as offer opportunities to the many candidates who seek admission into the tertiary institutions, especially science and technology based institutions, he said.

Professor Wilmot, however, acknowledged the infrastructure challenges of the University, including inadequate student accommodation, lecture halls and lack of administration block facing the University and appealed to government for assistance.

He said management was working to resolve the accommodation challenges of the University with a student population of 4,000 and only one hostel facility housing about 250 students.

“Management is engaging with some private investors to construct some hostel facilities for the University while steps were taken to refurbish the existing ones on campus,” he said.

“ Management has purchased 750 students’ desks and chairs for distribution to some lecture halls for this academic year. In addition, some residential facilities at the Western part of the University are being remodeled to be used by the School of Medical Sciences.

Also, the government has released funds to contractors working on some GETFund projects on campus, which has enabled them to return to site to continue work,” he said.

The CKT-UTAS together with SD Dombo University in Wa were granted autonomy in 2019, enabling them to break away from the University for Development Studies in Tamale, however, the University was yet to receive seed capital.

Mr Abdul Majeed Yussif, Assistant Registrar in charge of Public Relations, CKT-UTAS, said the University had progressed with increased enrolment , however, the infrastructure challenges were impeding academic and other administrative activities.

He, therefore, appealed to government to give the University seed capital to enable them finance some projects on campus to ease the infrastructure burden of the University.

Out of 2,890 students who were offered admission into the CKT-UTAS, 1,118 students accepted the offer of admission and were duly registered to pursue various programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

