Afoko trial: I ran away because I was threatened – accused 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Feb.14, GNA – Asabka Alangi, who is being tried with Gregory Afoko for the murder of Mahama Adams, former Upper East Regional Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he ran away after the death of the latter because his life was threatened.

Asabka told the High Court that he run away to La Cote d’ivoire after someone threatened to burn down his house, hold one of his children hostage and “one Toffique threatened to kill me as they killed my friend.”

This was during his evidence-in-chief on Monday led by Mr Andrews Vortia, his defence counsel.

Defense counsel: you run away to Cote D’ivoire immediately after the incident. Why did you do that? Tell the Court.

“I was invited by the Police to come over right away, I was at Baba Apaya’s place, not long after, I had a call from Toffique and he told me he had been to my house twice but did not see me so whenever they met me, they would kill me,” he said.

Asabka continued that, I overheard him on the phone that he had taken away one of my children and will burn down my house and when they meet me, they will kill me like Ayibilla Atenga, my friend.”

He recounted that “on May 20, 2015, I was at Bolga-Kumasi Krofrom Number 3 lorry station and had bought foodstuffs for my wife when Gregory came to me that Baba Apaya, their secretary, had called for some NPP flags, so I escorted him but not after I had delivered the foodstuffs.

We went to Baba Apaya’s house and we were told he was taking his bath. Whilst we were waiting, Gregory bought a bottle of Guinness for me at a bar infront of Apaya’s house.

“Apaya later joined us, and he also took beer, after delivering the flags, Gregory dropped me at my house with my bottle of drink.”

At what point did you get the lift to your house? Counsel asked.

“I cannot remember because I did not have a watch but I remember we watched the evening news at the bar.” Asabka said.

Tell the Court how you got the information about the death of Adams, Defense counsel.

It was the following morning when I was returning home after I had sent my two children to school, that Baba called that someone had poured acid on Adams so, I should come over to his place. When I got there, he told me that it was myself and Gregory who poured the acid on the late Adams, so, I should very becareful, the accused person said.

Defense Counsel: Prosecution says you and Gregory conspired and between 2300 hours and 2345 hours on May 20, 2015, the day of the incident, poured acid on Late Mahama Adams at his SSNIT Flat residence in Bolga, what do you have to say?

Asabka denied and said Adams was like a father to him, he helped him in so many ways, including helping to build his house, he constructed an NPP office known as “Parliament,” where party members spent their hours playing cards.

From the over 20 year-period I was with him, there was no issues between us, Asabka told the Court presided over by Justice Mrs Merley Efua Wood.

Gregory Afoko and Asabka Langi are standing trial over Conspiracy to commit murder and murder which they have pleaded not guilty to.

They have since been remanded.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

