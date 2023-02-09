Bulgaria: International Beekeeping Exhibition Opens in Pleven, More Than 100 Companies Participate

Pleven, North Central Bulgaria, Feb 09 (BTA/GNA) – Deputy Minister of Agriculture Krum Nedyalkov and Pleven’s Deputy Regional Governor Alexander Traykov opened the International Beekeeping Exhibition “Beekeeping – Pleven 2023” on Thursday. This is the twentieth edition of the forum and more than 100 companies are taking part in the event.

“We are pleased to say that the majority of the companies participating now have been our partners since the first edition of the exhibition. This indicates the interest the event draws and that it has turned into a centre for knowledge and information exchange between beekeepers,” said Lachezar Tabacov, co-manager of Partners Expo which organized the event jointly with the Pleven Apiculture Union.

“Beekeeping in Bulgaria has significantly changed its image in recent years – from an activity providing alternative employment for the population in rural areas to a dynamically developing and export-oriented subsector of the Bulgarian agriculture,” added the Deputy Minister.

Specialized equipment, wax foundations, veterinary laboratories, licensed producers of queen and brood bees, bee products and specialized literature are on display at the beekeeping forum.

The opening of a Beekeeping Academy will be one of the highlights in the event’s programme. There will also be lectures on beekeeping topics.

Beekeeping – Pleven 2023 will continue until February 12 when the organizers will present awards in various categories to participating companies.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

