Bulgaria: Bus Carrying Migrants Crashes on Trakiya Motorway, One Dead

Stara Zagora, Feb. 26, (BTA/GNA) – An undocumented migrant from Afghanistan died in a bus crash on the Trakiya Motorway early on Sunday morning, Stara Zagora District Prosecutor Dicho Atanassov confirmed to BTA. He said that the accident occurred near Chirpan at around 5 am. According to initial reports a cargo van was carrying 46 illegal migrants.

Some 32 people were injured during the crash and they were taken to hospital in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Some are in serious condition. Atanassov said that the driver, who is thought to be a Pakistani national, fled from the scene.

The back left tire exploded, the driver lost control and the bus hit the guardrail several times.

Later in the day the Interior Ministry said that one person has been detained in connection with the crash.

