Berlin: Ukrainian refugees providing huge relief for labour market

Nuremberg, Feb. 19, (dpa/GNA) - About one year after the start of the war against Ukraine, the Federal Employment Agency expects a significant relief for the German labour market due to refugees in the country.

Daniel Terzenbach, board member at the agency, told dpa in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg where the agency is based that since the beginning of the war, about 65,000 more Ukrainians have been employed in secure positions than before the fighting began.

In addition, there were 21,000 Ukrainians in so-called mini-jobs. They all contribute to the fight against the lack of personnel in the German economy, he said adding: “The German labour market is able to absorb them.”

He expects the number of workers from Ukraine to increase significantly in the coming weeks and months once the women and men have completed the integration and professional language courses offered by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

Especially from the second quarter onwards, a larger number of graduates with good language skills will be available, he said. “We have deliberately tried to make people’s qualifications recognizable and usable as well,” Terzenbach said.

He said the intention was not to place the refugees in assistant jobs immediately, but to use them according to their prospects.

During the wave of refugees mostly from Syria in 2014 to 2016, the goal was to have 50% of the people in employment after five to six years – this was achieved despite the adversities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now there is a chance to get an even higher percentage into jobs through improved procedures and more targeted placements. “Almost everyone has a chance on the labour market,” said Terzenbach.

GNA

