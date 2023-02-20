At least 36 dead as heavy rains hit Brazil’s São Paulo coast

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 20, (dpa/GNA) – At least 36 people were killed, after heavy rains caused floods and landslides along the Atlantic coast in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over the weekend, according to officials.

Thirty-five people died in São Sebastião in south-eastern Brazil, the regional government said on Sunday. Another person was reported dead in the city of Ubatuba.

Rescue workers assisted by helicopters, were still looking for further victims. Children were also among those killed, according to media reports.

São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, declared a state of emergency for the five affected municipalities.

More than 330 people lost their homes, and some roads were blocked due to the storms that started on Saturday, the regional government said on Twitter earlier.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a post on Twitter, said he would travel to the region on Monday.

The heavy rains came as Brazil was holding its annual Carnival celebrations at the weekend. Some cities in the affected region have cancelled the festivities.

GNA

