Assemblyman donates exercise books to two basic schools in Ketu North

By Nelson Ayivor

Penyi-Akpatoeme (VR), Feb. 7, GNA – Mr Ernest Ahiabli, the Assemblyman for Penyi – Akpatoeme Electoral Area has presented some exercise books worth GHC1,500 to the Penyi- Zukpe and Penyi- Akpatoeme Basic Schools both in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the books, the Assemblyman, who is also a media practitioner, said the donation was his widows might towards the improvement of teaching and learning in the two schools, which happened to fall under his electoral area.

He admonished the school children to study hard to become useful citizens who will contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Mr Gilbert Gbitor, a teacher of the school who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the donor for the gesture and appealed to other well-meaning individuals to emulate same.

Ms Kutugah Christabel, a pupil of the school expressed joy for the donation and promised the donor on behalf of her mates to study hard to excel in their exams.

GNA

