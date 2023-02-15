Armed robbers attack Ghana’s wheelchair team bus in Nigeria

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis (GWT) team has been attacked by armed robbers in Ogun State, Nigeria in the early hours of Monday morning, February 13, 2023.

The team were on their way back to Ghana after honoring their International Tennis Federation Wheelchair African Cup qualifiers in Abuja, which started on February 8, 2023.

The players included Ghana’s number one seed Daniel Laryea, Razak Baba Abdul, Bernard Yawson, Bridget Nartey, Issah Zenabu and Stacy Mensah Konadu with Coach Philip Plange.

The bus was shot at by the robbers at Sadamu in Ogun State at exactly 2:30 am Ghana’s time on Monday.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator, GWT, said, “the robbers shot bullets at the front bulletproof glass as the team driver meandered his way through a terrible scene of gunshots but was able to run away from the shooting to the nearest police station”.

He said three players sustained injuries and the rest were traumatized and emotionally tattered-drained.

He said the team was unable to afford plane ticket due to financial difficulties so they were compelled to go by road.

He is therefore appealing to individual, cooperate entities, government, non-governmental organisation to support them especially in difficult times.

GNA

