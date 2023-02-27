AngloGold Ashanti hands over refurbished Anyinam Health Centre to Ghana Health Service

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Feb. 27, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has officially handed over a refurbished health facility at Anyinam, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, to the Ghana Health Service.

Refurbished at a cost of over GHS 700,000, the facility which used to be a clinic has been upgraded to a health centre to provide enhanced healthcare services beyond antenatal and post-natal services to residents of Anyinam and surrounding communities.

The new additions include a placenta pit which allows medical waste to degrade naturally, an in-house laboratory, a dispensary, two additional consulting rooms, an additional washroom, air conditioners and a sluice room to cater for the safe and efficient disposal of human waste.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager-Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti, at a short ceremony to hand over the facility to the GHS, thanked all stakeholders for the peaceful coexistence between the Mine and its host communities.

He underscored the importance of quality and affordable healthcare to development and referred to the ‘Improved Accessibility to Quality Healthcare’ as enshrined in the company’s 10-year socio-economic development plan.

Mr Baidoo said the upgrading of the facility would, among other things, provide residents of Anyinam access to timely and quality health services and save them the trouble of having to travel far to access healthcare.

He urged the management of the health centre to adopt effective maintenance culture to protect the facility for future generations.

He announced AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to improving healthcare in Obuasi through collaborations with relevant stakeholders.

“In partnership with GIZ, we have trained 150 health professionals on infectious disease prevention, cervical cancer, and maternal health. We have also conducted screenings for 8,000 people, registered them for the National Health Insurance scheme, and distributed medical equipment to health facilities,” he observed.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, lauded AngloGold Ashanti for complementing the efforts of the government through the assembly in the provision of health infrastructure.

Nana Guahyia Oduropanin Birikorang, the Edubiasehene appealed to AngloGold Ashanti to consider upgrading the facility to a hospital status due to the growing population.

Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Municipal Health Director, said it was refreshing that the refurbished facility could provide wide range of services and appealed to the community to cooperate with workers to improve health outcomes.

GNA

