216 athletes to compete in fifth National Cross-Country race at Savelugu 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb.15, GNA – A total of 216 athletes are expected to participate in the 2023 National Cross-Country race, scheduled to take place on February 25, at Savelugu in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The competition organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA) in collaboration with the Ghana Athletics and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is under the theme “Building Team for Accra 2023 African Games and Beyond”.

This would see 12 athletes from each region, and others from the Security Services and the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) battle for victory with hopes of representing Ghana at the 13th African Games and other international events.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Seth Panwum, the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority commended the management of NSA for sustaining the event which almost lost its relevance years back.

He expressed his excitement following the impact of the event on Ghanaian athletes, producing talents who had previously represented Ghana at major international competitions.

“We can talk about William Amponsah and Aziz Mohammed who came from the Central Region, we can talk about Atia from the North East, Juliana Lareba from the Upper East, and Abdulai Ramatu from the Upper West, ” he added.

Mr. Panwum stated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had assured to continue its partnership with the NSA in order to use the national cross-country event as a platform to unearth talents for the nation.

The Board Chairman urged the ministry to also support the annual event with resources which would aid athlete participation in the competition.

“The government of Ghana is very much committed to invest in the sporting infrastructure, through the various astroturfs that are being constructed in the country,” he noted.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games also applauded the NSA for supporting the committee in its mandate to ensure Ghana had a strong team ahead of the continental competition.

“I remember that last year when the NSA organised this event in Oda, the young man who came out first in the men’s division represented Ghana honourably at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and that was a great achievement by the NSA, ” he said.

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the NSA also noted that sports development was key to him, thereby his reason to contribute to the success story of helping to produce athletes who would win laurels for Ghana years to come.

He commended the regional heads of the NSA for helping to organise a successful inter district national cross country in all 16 regions in Ghana.

Winners of the 2023 National Cross-Country race would be rewarded by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

