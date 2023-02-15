15 Persons with Disabilities benefit from Disability Fund in Akrofuom District  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Akrofuom (Ash), Feb. 17, GNA – Some 15 persons with Disabilities in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, have received various items to support their business operations and livelihoods.

The items, which included deep freezers, industrial sewing machines, fufu pounding machines, a hair dryer and wheelchairs, worth GHS 50,000.00 and were procured from the Assembly’s share of the Disability Fund.

Mr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in an address, said the district had successfully registered 90 per cent of individuals with disabilities in the district who received support whenever the common fund was disbursed.

He said it was the eighth time the Assembly was disbursing the Disability Fund since it was created in 2018, indicating that the Assembly had been transparent in its disbursement processes.

The DCE said beyond donating items to the PWDs, the Assembly in the latter part of 2022 organised skills training programmes for them in the district.

He reiterated the President’s commitment to improving the living conditions of the vulnerable, having directed MMDCES to prioritise matters involving PWDs.

It was against this background that the Assembly had taken other steps to support persons with Disabilities, including renewing their national health insurance, paying school fees for students, among others, he stated.

Mr Woode urged the beneficiaries to use the items to generate income to take care of their needs because the goal was to make them financially independent and not a burden on their families.

Mr Gideon Osei Poku, the District Social Welfare Officer, emphasised the importance of utilising the items for their intended purpose and not allowing them to go to waste, citing past experiences where some beneficiaries failed to make productive use of the items.

He further explained that before purchasing the items, the Assembly conducted a painstaking needs assessment to determine what would be beneficial to them.

Ms. Josephine Abena Kuukye, Secretary of Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD), informed PWDs in Akrofuom about the Obuasi Training and Rehabilitation Centre and urged them to take advantage to acquire skills.

She said the centre provided hands-on training for the physically challenged in various trades, including sewing, basket weaving, leather works and kente weaving.

Mrs Sarah Tieku, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support which, she said, would improve their lives.

