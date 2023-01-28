Yaa Pono drops new single dubbed “Yard” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Ghanaian rapper Kojo Ansah Asare, popularly known in the musical sector as Yaa Pono has released a new song titled “Yard”.

The song produced by Yaa Pono himself was released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on all musical platforms.

On the song, Yaa Pono touted his prowess as he claimed superiority over other artistes like Sarkodie.

He boasted of performing at events every weekend and emitted that he is feared by some industry players while alleging spiritual attacks on his person.

Fans have however deduced the lyrics of the song being an insulting song to Sarkodie.

“Monkeys, some of your fans will still hail me,” he sung in the Ghanaian language (Twi), as he claimed to be the king of the rap music space.

Sarkodie has in the past week been under fire for ignoring and disrespecting his colleagues when it comes to honouring feature requests.

Yaa Pono’s latest song has caused a frenzy on social media between the fans of rap legend Yaa Pono and Landlord Sarkodie.

Yaa Pono is a hiplife artiste widely regarded as the king of Ghanaian freestyle hip-hop besides rapping.

Yaa Pono is a prolific singer and a songwriter, his track “Obiaa Wone Master,” was credibly popular and won Hiplife song of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), in 2019.

GNA

