Women’s FA Cup: Dangerous Faith Ladies host Berry Ladies in a thrilling clash, champions Ampem Darkoa face Candy Soccer Academy 

January 5, 2023
GNA

Accra, Jan.5, GNA – The round of 64 draws for the 2022/23 FA Cup has been held at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with some interesting pairings between the elite Premier League sides and the Division One clubs. 

Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies are paired in a tricky clash with Premier League side, Berry Ladies who are keen to make a bright start in the competition to march on to clinch the title.  

Faith Ladies would make a second appearance in the competition, after failing to make it to the final stage of the 2021/22 Women’s FA Cup competition. 

Northern Zone giants and defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would begin their title defense against Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy in an all-Premier League affair at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. 

Accra-based club, Army Ladies would also travel to face Division One side, Jonina Ladies, as they pounce to book a spot in the round of 32 stages, with eyes on the trophy. 

Former champions, Hasaacas Ladies would also play as hosts to Fiase Golden Royals at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi. 

The round of 64 matches is expected to be played between 13-23 January 2023. 

Here in the full fixtures 

SOUTHERN ZONE 

Valued Girls vs Rootz Sistaz FC 

Assin Soccer Angels vs Kotoku Rush FC 

Ladystrikers vs Ali Royal Ladies 

Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals 

Essiam Socrates vs Combine Forces 

Hasaacas Ladies vs Fiase Golden Royals 

Ahantaman Ladies vs Wisdom Ladies 

Hassport Ladies vs Leona Ladies 

Rock Ladies vs Ridge City Ladies 

Halifax Queens vs Thunder Queens 

Jonina Ladies vs Army Ladies 

Police Ladies vs Ideal Ladies 

Blessed Ladies vs FC Epifany Warriors 

Faith Ladies vs Berry Ladies 

Agave Glad Ladies vs Dream Big Ladies 

Ave Shining Ladies vs Anlo Ladies 

NORTHERN ZONE 

Bolga All Stars Ladies vs Bolga Sharp Arrow Ladies 

Tamale Timtooni Ladies vs Pearl Pia Ladies 

Northern Ladies vs Nasara Ladies 

Yoo Ladies vs Bagabaga Ladies 

Anfaani Ladies vs Young Queens 

Tamale Super Ladies vs Kunkua Ladies 

Wa All Stars Ladies vs Real Crusaders 

Dahinsheli Ladies vs Kpongu Maidens 

Ken Hammer Ladies vs Jama Vision Ladies 

Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy 

Prisons Ladies vs Fosu Royal Ladies 

Osei Tutu Ladies vs Dreamz Ladies 

Dynamite Ladies vs Fabulous Ladies 

Oforikrom Ladies vs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies 

Kumasi Sports vs Ashtown Ladies 

Soccer Angels vs Supreme Ladies 

