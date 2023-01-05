Women’s FA Cup: Dangerous Faith Ladies host Berry Ladies in a thrilling clash, champions Ampem Darkoa face Candy Soccer Academy 

Accra, Jan.5, GNA – The round of 64 draws for the 2022/23 FA Cup has been held at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with some interesting pairings between the elite Premier League sides and the Division One clubs.
Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies are paired in a tricky clash with Premier League side, Berry Ladies who are keen to make a bright start in the competition to march on to clinch the title.
Faith Ladies would make a second appearance in the competition, after failing to make it to the final stage of the 2021/22 Women’s FA Cup competition.
Northern Zone giants and defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would begin their title defense against Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy in an all-Premier League affair at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.
Accra-based club, Army Ladies would also travel to face Division One side, Jonina Ladies, as they pounce to book a spot in the round of 32 stages, with eyes on the trophy.
Former champions, Hasaacas Ladies would also play as hosts to Fiase Golden Royals at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.
The round of 64 matches is expected to be played between 13-23 January 2023.
Here in the full fixtures
SOUTHERN ZONE
Valued Girls vs Rootz Sistaz FC
Assin Soccer Angels vs Kotoku Rush FC
Ladystrikers vs Ali Royal Ladies
Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals
Essiam Socrates vs Combine Forces
Hasaacas Ladies vs Fiase Golden Royals
Ahantaman Ladies vs Wisdom Ladies
Hassport Ladies vs Leona Ladies
Rock Ladies vs Ridge City Ladies
Halifax Queens vs Thunder Queens
Jonina Ladies vs Army Ladies
Police Ladies vs Ideal Ladies
Blessed Ladies vs FC Epifany Warriors
Faith Ladies vs Berry Ladies
Agave Glad Ladies vs Dream Big Ladies
Ave Shining Ladies vs Anlo Ladies
NORTHERN ZONE
Bolga All Stars Ladies vs Bolga Sharp Arrow Ladies
Tamale Timtooni Ladies vs Pearl Pia Ladies
Northern Ladies vs Nasara Ladies
Yoo Ladies vs Bagabaga Ladies
Anfaani Ladies vs Young Queens
Tamale Super Ladies vs Kunkua Ladies
Wa All Stars Ladies vs Real Crusaders
Dahinsheli Ladies vs Kpongu Maidens
Ken Hammer Ladies vs Jama Vision Ladies
Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy
Prisons Ladies vs Fosu Royal Ladies
Osei Tutu Ladies vs Dreamz Ladies
Dynamite Ladies vs Fabulous Ladies
Oforikrom Ladies vs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies
Kumasi Sports vs Ashtown Ladies
Soccer Angels vs Supreme Ladies
GNA