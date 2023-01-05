Electricity Output Up by 5.7% in 2022 Y/Y

Sofia, Jan 5 (BTA/GNA) – Between January 1 2022 and December 31 2022, electricity production in Bulgaria increased by 5.7% year-on-year, according to data of the Electicity System Operator published on Thursday. In 2022, electricity output stood at 50,421,705 MWh, compared with 47,700,415 MWh in 2021.

Electricity consumption declined by 1,81% in 2022, to 38,176,875MWh, from 38,881,406 MWh in 2021.

Between January and December 2022 the electricity balance between exports and imports increased by 38.85% yar-on-year.

Electricity from baseload capacities increased by 8.87% from 2021. In 2022 baseload capacities produced 42,857,212 MWh of electricity, compared with 39,364,340 MWh a year earlier.

RES electricity increased by 22.66% between January and December 2022, compared with the like period of 2021. RES electricity in the grid increased by 13.25%.

Output from hydropower facilities decreased by 25.75% in 2022 from a year earlier.

BTA/GNA

