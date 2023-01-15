Western Heritage Home hands over e-library to GhLA at Axim

By P.K.Yankey

Axim (W/R), Jan. 15, GNA – The Western Heritage Home (WHH), a not-for-profit organisation supporting homeless children, has handed over an ultra-modern electronic library to the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) for the Axim Community.

The project was in partnership with Ghana Together, a USA registered not-profit organisation helping to improve socio-economic, health, and educational conditions in Axim, in conjunction with the Lower Axim Traditional Council.

The new library would, among other things, enhance research work, sharpen reading skills, and improve computer literacy in the Nzema-East Municipality.

Awulae Dr Attibrukusu, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim, who cut the tape to commission the library, reminded society to contribute its quota to local development to complement government’s efforts.

He called on stakeholders including the MP for Evaloe-Gwira, Mr Kofi Arko Nokoe, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to provide furniture and computers for the library to augment the input by the Western Heritage Home and partners.

Awulae Dr Attibrukusu lauded the efforts by the Upper Axim Traditional Council and the Methodist Church for the approval to demolish the old church to construct the library.

Nana Abusuakpanyinli Numuah Kwaw, known in private life as Mr James Kenyah, Founder of the Western Heritage Home, said through its partners; Ghana Together, USA, headed by Mrs Maryanne Ward, the library had been provided with an internet cafe and tricycle, which supplied books from Axim to 32 barriers.

So far the US partners had shipped 20,000 books for the library through the containers of Mr Ebe Miezah and wife, Rosemond, both indigenes of Axim, he said.

Nana Kwaw expressed gratitude to Awulae Dr Attibrukusu for being instrumental in the library project.

He said the Home had supported the socio-economic development of Nzema-East in terms of education, health, conflict resolution, and humanitarian services.

He appealed to pupils, students, school authorities and parents to make use of the facility and maintain it for posterity.

Mr Nathaniel Affum, the Nzema-East Municipal Director of Education, said performance by students in external examinations in the last three years had been low due to their inability to read and envisaged that the library would assist to improve the literacy rate.

Mr Philip Yaw Asamoah, the Executive Director, GhLA, Western Region, said with 2023 declared the Year of Digital Learning, the e-library would equip pupils and students with modern ICT skills to be in tune with globalisation.

Representatives of the MP and MCE pledged to support the library with computers and furniture.

Meanwhile, Awulae Dr Attibrukusu has commissioned a refurbished police station and quarters for the Lower Axim Traditional Area.

The refurbishment followed the deterioration of the structure, which was one of the police posts in the Gold Coast, forcing the Nzema-East Municipal Police Command to abandon the station.

The Omanhene said it was necessary for him to single-handedly renovate the structure to ensure police officers returned to maintain law and order.

GNA

