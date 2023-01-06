“We are determined to bring the trophy home” – Black Galaxies Chairman  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – Dr. Tony Aubynn, Management Committee Chairman of Ghana’s home-based side, Black Galaxies has expressed the team’s readiness to go all out in search of their first African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy this year.

Black Galaxies after camping in Egypt for weeks, landed in Algeria early this week to crown their preparations ahead of the African championship to mark their fourth appearance.

According to him, the preparation the team had been taken through by the technical team in the past weeks, was a sign that Ghana would emerge victors in the competition.

Dr. Aubynn said “We are not going to take any team for granted. we are going into the tournament as if we are playing with Brazil or any other big team to overcome all these countries we will be facing”.

The GFA Executive Council member hailed the players for being able to beat Egypt’s Under-20 side and Al Ahly who were tagged to be one of the best on the African continent in the just ended friendlies.

He stated that most of the players in camp were eager to make a record with the national team as the first batch of payers to win the CHAN tournament with the Ghanaian side.

The Black Galaxies Chairman urged Ghanaians to rally behind team as a way of motivating the boys to give their all in the tournament.

The team would crown their preparations with a friendly encounter against Algeria and Mozambique respectively before taking on Madagascar in their open game.

Ghana last participated in the CHAN tournament in 2014, after losing to Libya on penalties.

The team is paired in Group C with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.

The 2023 African Nations Championship is slated for January 13 to February 4, 2023 in Constantine, Algeria.

